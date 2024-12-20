Experts predict that ties between Türkiye and Lebanon will strengthen and expand in the face of regional changes.

"It is very clear that Türkiye enjoys a high level of trust among the Lebanese people and official authorities," Mounir Rabih, a political analyst and editor-in-chief of the Lebanese newspaper Al-Modon, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Rabih highlighted the joint economic and investment projects between the two countries.

"Since Türkiye has emerged as a regional power with significant influence in the area, a large portion of the Lebanese population trusts this role."

He said the Lebanese are trying to align with Türkiye's actions, particularly regarding future oil and gas issues, citing that Türkiye is one of the main gas-exporting countries to Europe and Lebanon.

"Türkiye is a central and key regional country from a geopolitical perspective," Rabih said. "Recent developments in Syria, particularly Türkiye's direct influence there, clearly prove this."

"Lebanon will undoubtedly be affected by this, as whoever wins or holds influence in Syria must also have influence in Lebanon," he added.

Political activist Bahaddin Shahadi highlighted Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's recent statements during his visit to Türkiye on Wednesday.

He noted that Mikati's remarks reflect the historical ties rooted in the strategic vision of late Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

"This vision aims to strengthen cooperation between Lebanon and Türkiye across all levels, particularly in economic and political spheres," Shahadi added.

He said Mikati's statements are significant in light of ongoing efforts to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 following Israel's attacks on Lebanon and Türkiye's multilevel support for the country.

'Türkiye seen as haven for Lebanese tourists'

Political analyst Tony Boulos said the Turkish and Lebanese people are bound by historical ties, emphasizing their cooperation in trade and tourism.

"Türkiye is seen as a haven for Lebanese tourists and remains a special travel destination for them," Boulos stated.

Referring to Lebanon's political situation, Boulos pointed out that despite differences among various groups and disputes within the government, the Lebanese people share a consensus on the importance of maintaining strong relations with Türkiye.