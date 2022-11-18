Türkiye's efforts with its contribution to regional and global stability stand out, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Friday.

Speaking at the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), Altun said that Türkiye is now described as the "stabilizing force” in the international relations literature.

"Türkiye's efforts for peace and stability also yield results in the Russia-Ukraine war. Our president, who is the only leader who can meet with the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine, has been striving for an open dialogue, a diplomatic solution and a just peace from the very beginning,” said Altun.

"Due to the trust placed in our president and Türkiye, the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were able to start in our country. Although this process seems to be interrupted for now, we believe that we will be able to return to negotiations and achieve lasting peace,” he added.

Touching on the Türkiye-brokered landmark grain deal struck in Istanbul between Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Türkiye, Altun said Türkiye "assumed a critical role in preventing the global food crisis.”

As a result of Türkiye’s principled and constructive policy, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) brought together the U.S. and Russian intelligence chiefs in Ankara and enabled discussions on the threats to regional and global security, said Altun.

"This initiative, which is a good example of intelligence diplomacy, has once again demonstrated Türkiye's potential and its 'stabilizing power,'” he added.