Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Turkish diplomatic relations with Bosnia-Herzegovina, Türkiye on Monday vowed to boost "deep-rooted historical, human and cultural ties" between the countries in all areas.

"We are determined to strengthen and add new dimensions to the existing excellent relations between Türkiye and Bosnia-Herzegovina and to further these relations for the benefit of our peoples and partners," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement marking the anniversary of ties, which were established on Aug. 29, 1992.

Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize the independence of Bosnia-Herzegovina when it was declared in 1992, from the breakup of Yugoslavia.

"The peace and stability of the region and Europe are directly linked to the peace and stability of Bosnia-Herzegovina. It is important to focus on preserving the multiethnic, multicultural and multireligious social fabric of Bosnia-Herzegovina and increasing the development and welfare of Bosnia-Herzegovina," the ministry statement said.

Türkiye will continue to contribute to the development of regional cooperation in fields such as trade, investment, energy, transportation, culture and education, and act in solidarity against all forms of terrorism, it added.

According to the statement, Ankara and Sarajevo show close solidarity and cooperation on international platforms and regional formats such as trilateral consultation mechanisms.

"In this period of increasing challenges in our region, as two friendly and brotherly countries, we continue to promote security and development in a wide geography stretching from the Balkans to the entire European continent.

"We believe that the European Union and Euro-Atlantic integration of our region is an important element in ensuring lasting peace and stability in all of Europe," it added.