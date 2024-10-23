In a push to expand its international defense collaborations, Türkiye has signed a military health cooperation protocol with Montenegro and Kosovo.

The agreements aim to improve cooperation and training in the field of military health between the nations.

As part of the second day of the International Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Fair (SAHA EXPO 2024), held at the Istanbul Fair Center, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met separately with his Montenegrin and Kosovar counterparts on Wednesday.

In the first meeting, Güler and Montenegro's Defense Minister Dragan Krapovic, discussed areas of mutual interest in military health.

Following their discussions, both ministers signed a protocol that formalizes the cooperation and training agreement between Türkiye and Montenegro in this field.

Güler also met with Kosovo's Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci. Their discussions resulted in a similar protocol to strengthen military health cooperation between Türkiye and Kosovo.

These agreements signify Türkiye's commitment to deepening its defense partnerships, particularly in military health, with Balkan countries.

The protocols emphasize shared efforts to improve training, exchange expertise and enhance overall military health capabilities between the nations involved.

Türkiye has provided support to Kosovo to strengthen the capacity of its security force while maintaining a balanced attitude in its tensions with Serbia, which is also a strategic partner for Ankara in the Balkans.

Being a Balkan country, Türkiye currently competes for influence in the Balkans with the EU, U.S., Russia and China, and ties are moving on in a positive atmosphere.

SAHA EXPO 2024 continues to serve as a platform for Türkiye to showcase its defense and aviation advancements while fostering strategic international alliances.