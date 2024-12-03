Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday appointed 19 new ambassadors that will represent Türkiye’s foreign policy goals in various countries and organizations around the globe.

The Foreign Ministry’s Bilateral Affairs of Eastern Africa division chief Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen was named ambassador to Rome, while Bilateral Affairs of Central Asia and Organization of Turkic States (OTS) division head Gökhan Turan was assigned to Berlin.

Turkish Maarif Foundation President Birol Akgün will take over the Turkish mission in Baku, while Ambassador Lütfullah Gökaş will be steering the Turkish Embassy in Abu Dhabi, and Chief Presidential Advisor Yakup Caymazoğlu will be posted in Oman.

Another notable assignment is Ali Murat Ersoy to New Delhi and Ufuk Ulutaş from the Vatican to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.

Emin Akseki will represent Türkiye in Sarajevo and Julide Kayıhan in Bangkok.