Ankara and Amsterdam are politically significant partners within the NATO alliance, the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said on Wednesday.

Global developments have rendered the two countries coming together and discussing the future of Europe and the Middle East essential, Veldkamp told the Anadolu Agency (AA).

Veldkamp also reiterated NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's words, urging European leaders to put aside differences with Ankara to boost security cooperation. “His (Rutte) statements are important because it is vital that Türkiye has a place on the table. Türkiye has a capable and experienced army and can thereby contribute.”

The return of President Donald Trump to the White House has shaken confidence in Washington's long-standing commitment to European security and spurred governments on the continent to promise increased defense spending.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the halting of military aid to Kyiv have drawn harsh criticism from European leaders and led to discussions of strengthening ties with allies and achieving strategic autonomy.

Veldkamp highlighted his close dialogue with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, during bilateral visits, phone calls and international platforms.

Indicating Türkiye’s importance in the Ukraine war, Veldkamp said: “It (Ankara) plays a significant role in the Middle East, as we saw in the Russia-Ukraine War, as we saw in Syria. It's important that we work together and see how this progresses."

Veldkamp also touched on bilateral issues and reminded us that half a million citizens from Turkish backgrounds live in the Netherlands. This means “half a million of bridges,” he highlighted.

Veldkamp said that Dutch private companies have made major investments in Türkiye and that many companies in many areas see opportunities in the country.

He recalled visiting Türkiye in the 1980s and that rapid economic and technological developments were taking place at that time while pointing out that the private sector in the Netherlands also saw these developments and opportunities.