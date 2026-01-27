Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to pay an official visit to Türkiye, a trip expected to further strengthen political, economic and defense cooperation between the two countries, which has gained momentum in recent years.

Relations between Türkiye and Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and one of its largest economies, have expanded steadily through high-level contacts and growing trade volumes. Within the framework of Türkiye’s Africa outreach policy, Nigeria has emerged as a key strategic partner.

Historical roots and diplomacy

Ties between the two countries date back centuries, to contacts between the Ottoman Empire and West African states such as Kanem-Bornu. Historically, relations with the region began with military cooperation. When North Africa came under Ottoman rule in the 16th century, pathways opened for engagement with sub-Saharan Africa.

Kanem-Bornu Sultan Idris Elevma, who ruled territories stretching from today’s southern Libya to northeastern Nigeria, sent an envoy in 1576 to Ottoman Sultan Murad III, pledging allegiance and requesting military and technical assistance. The Ottoman state responded by sending support, including military equipment.

Ottoman-era relations continued until 1894, when Sultan Abdulhamid II sent a representative to the opening of the first official mosque in Lagos, then Nigeria’s capital and a major trade hub, built by Mohammed Shitta.

Modern diplomatic relations were established after Nigeria gained independence in 1960. Türkiye opened an embassy in Lagos in 1962, one of its first diplomatic missions in sub-Saharan Africa.

Top partner in sub-Saharan Africa

Trade ties between the two countries have grown steadily. Bilateral trade volume reached $688.4 million (TL 29.88 billion) in the first 11 months of 2025. When energy trade is included, Nigeria became Türkiye’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa that year.

More than 50 Turkish companies operate in Nigeria, with investments valued at around $400 million. Turkish contractors have significantly increased their presence in recent years, with the total value of projects undertaken nearing $3 billion. Turkish firms have long been active in construction, energy, textiles and manufacturing sectors.

Türkiye exports iron and steel, machinery, textiles, food products and furniture to Nigeria, while importing crude oil and agricultural goods.

Defense industry co-op

One of the most notable recent areas of cooperation has been the defense industry. Türkiye’s domestically produced defense systems have drawn close interest from Nigeria. Agreements signed in military training, defense industry and security have reinforced the strategic partnership, with contacts continuing to expand.

The Nigerian Air Force previously purchased Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles as well as six ATAK T129 attack helicopters.

Beyond its status as Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, Nigeria offers major opportunities for Turkish investors, particularly in energy and mining. Rich in oil, natural gas and hydrocarbons, the country also faces substantial needs in infrastructure, housing, health care and transportation.

Nigeria is estimated to face a housing shortage of around 17 million units, while annual spending on overseas health services is believed to reach $2 billion.

People-to-people ties

Relations between Türkiye and Nigeria extend beyond politics and economics. Nigerian students studying in Türkiye and the activities of the Yunus Emre Institute contribute to strengthening cultural and human ties.

Regular flights by Turkish Airlines to Lagos and Abuja also facilitate commercial, social and cultural interaction, supporting the deepening partnership between the two countries.