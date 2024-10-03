Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş highlighted that Türkiye and North Macedonia are on the same page regarding some regional and global issues, as he met with his North Macedonian counterpart in Ankara on Thursday.

Kurtulmuş said it was significant that Afrim Gashi chose to visit Türkiye first after taking office, demonstrating the importance he places on the country, as they addressed a joint news conference following their one-on-one and delegation-level meetings in the capital.

During the meeting, Kurtulmuş expressed the pleasure of welcoming Gashi and his delegation to the Turkish parliament in Ankara.

Kurtulmuş expressed hope that relations between the two countries would continue to improve in the future.

He also highlighted the historical and cultural similarities between the two countries.

The presence of citizens of North Macedonian descent in Türkiye and Turkish descent in North Macedonia serves as a strong bridge for greater cooperation between the two nations, Kurtulmuş said.