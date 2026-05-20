Türkiye’s Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that it has proposed a new, cost-efficient military fuel pipeline for NATO, which will be ready for operation soon after approval and is five times more economical than existing alternatives.

The fuel pipeline project is part of a broader package designed to strengthen energy supply for allies on the eastern flank, the ministry said in response to media queries.

It would be financed through the alliance's common funds and work on approving the package was already underway within NATO.

The project, described as significant in light of recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz, would reduce NATO's reliance on maritime fuel transport while improving fuel sustainment and interoperability among allies.

"If this pipeline is implemented, NATO common funds, which consist of contributions paid by allies, will be used economically and effectively," the ministry said.

As NATO charts a future amid rebalancing of ties with its main founder, the United States, Türkiye features heavily as a major contributor to the international alliance.

NATO has 32 members and Türkiye stands out among them with the second-largest army in the alliance. Its capabilities in the defense industry, contributions to the alliance’s operations and missions bring the country to the spotlight at a time of heightened global tensions.

Türkiye’s recent leaps in the local defense industry also attract attention from NATO countries. It hosts more than 3,500 defense companies, a stark contrast to about 2,800 companies in 29 NATO member countries combined.

The country’s strategic location also makes it an indispensable ally at the forefront of combat against security risks. The active role of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in counterterrorism also makes Türkiye one of the most experienced armies in NATO.

Germany’s Patriots

Touching on air defense systems deployed in Türkiye, the Defense Ministry officials said the issue is being coordinated with allied countries and is regularly reviewed in line with the current security environment.

In addition to the Spanish Patriot air defense system already deployed in Türkiye, NATO assigned two additional Patriot systems following the U.S.-Israel war on Iran. One of these systems will be rotated by Germany, according to the statement. The rotation is expected to be completed in June and the system is planned to remain on duty for around six months.

The officials also underlined Türkiye's role as a key NATO ally, citing its experienced armed forces, active position within the alliance, growing defense industry and strategic location between Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus and the Middle East.

Officials said European countries are increasingly recognizing Türkiye's strategic role in the future of the European security architecture and are placing greater importance on deepening cooperation in defense, security and strategic affairs.