Hungary's top diplomat praised Türkiye's efforts in the Russia-Ukraine War, saying that Ankara is the only actor that has achieved results.

"If we put it in a realistic approach, it is obvious that it has only been Turkey (Türkiye), so far, who was (...) successful when it comes to mediation attempts," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Anadolu Agency.

Hungary supports the Turkish peace effort amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, including by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said Szijjarto, who was attending the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, an event on the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry, as well as international cooperation.

He also pointed to a July deal that opened the way for Ukrainian grain exports amid the war with Russia, noting that this initiative prevailed under Turkish mediation.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

Touching on his meeting with Çavuşoğlu during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Szijjarto said: "I have asked him (Çavuşoğlu) to continue the mediation efforts."

"Because we are living in the neighborhood of the war. We want peace. Peace comes only with negotiations," he added.

Szijjarto expressed hope that talks between Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would also bear fruit and pave the way to peace, adding; "We, Hungarians want peace."