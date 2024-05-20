Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Islamabad on Monday where he was received by the country’s top officials and held a joint news conference with his counterpart Ishaq Dar. Along with bilateral relations, the two ministers’ talks focused on the plight of Gazans suffering under Israeli attacks and blockade.

“We condemn those lecturing others about human rights and democracy to have a hand in Israel’s crimes in Gaza,” Fidan said at the news conference.

Fidan said he exchanged ideas with Dar on efforts to end the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. “Israel crossed all red lines on humanity’s conscience and international laws,” Fidan emphasized in his statements. He added that Israel, in pursuit of “victory” drove the entire region to devastation and conflict.

The Turkish diplomat said Türkiye and Pakistan have adopted a common stance against the crimes against humanity committed in Gaza by Israel and would continue cooperation on international platforms, from the United Nations to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Despite a campaign of disinformation, Türkiye persists in defending the Palestinian cause and tirelessly works to alleviate the suffering of the innocent people of Gaza in the face of Israel’s blockade and attacks.

As the world turns a blind eye to Israel’s war crimes amounting to genocide in the Palestinian territories, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a lifelong supporter of Palestinians’ rights since the early days of his political career, brings the issue to the spotlight at every opportunity. When the West almost unconditionally threw its support behind Israel when the new round of conflict broke out between Israel and Palestine on Oct. 7, Türkiye was vocal in condemning the Israeli attacks that killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Erdoğan primarily turned to diplomacy, contacting dozens of leaders. Within one month of the eruption of the conflict, Erdoğan held talks with some 30 leaders, including Israel’s President Isaac Herzog. His diplomatic efforts reached out to everyone from the United Nations chief to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, and from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pope Francis.

Hakan Fidan represents Türkiye in the global diplomatic blitz and has been part of a contact group formed by Arab and Muslim countries, touring the globe to convince the West to support efforts for a truce in Gaza and aid to Palestinians.

“We will employ all diplomatic instruments and do everything we can,” Fidan said on Monday.

The minister also reiterated that Israel would not be able to continue this conflict without political and military support as he denounced countries supporting the Netanyahu administration. “At this point, the international community should focus on a two-state solution, by drawing lessons from the history of the Palestine-Israel conflict. I call, once again, the countries that did not recognize the Palestine state yet to do so, for the sake of justice, and countries shielding Israel from punishment for crimes it committed, to reverse this mistake,” he said.

For his part, Ishaq Dar called for a unanimous stance from the Muslim world on Israel's Gaza offensive and a rising tide of Islamophobia in the West. He said Pakistan and Türkiye share a united stand on Gaza and against Islamophobia on international forums.

Condemning the ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza that has killed over 35,000 people, mainly women and children, since last October, Dar urged the international community to act for an "immediate" cease-fire, and ensure urgent relief supplies to the besieged enclave.

The two countries, he said, are cooperating in different areas including economy, trade and defense with a goal of taking the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion.

Highlighting the long-standing cultural, religious and diplomatic ties between the two sides, he said "Türkiye and Pakistan are two countries but one nation."

Fidan said he had a "fruitful meeting" with Dar and they discussed all dimensions of bilateral ties.

"We have taken a principal decision to broaden and strengthen our relations simultaneously not only in trade but also in defense primarily, together with investment, banking, science, technology and innovation," he said.

"The two countries have "unshakeable friendship and brotherhood," he added.

He said Pakistan has a strategic location and economic significance, adding that it played an important role in terms of security in neighboring Afghanistan.