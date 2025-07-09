Türkiye’s foreign and defense ministers held high-level meetings in Islamabad on Wednesday, discussing ways to expand cooperation in defense, aviation, and energy, as Ankara and Islamabad continue to strengthen their strategic partnership.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, and other top officials during the visit, according to statements from both sides.

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry said Güler and Sidhu exchanged views on regional security and defense cooperation, with particular focus on the defense industry. Sidhu expressed Pakistan’s interest in advancing joint efforts in military training and aviation technologies. Güler, in turn, emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration in drone systems and aviation projects.

At a joint press conference, Fidan said Ankara and Islamabad were exploring potential cooperation in mining, natural gas, oil, and rare elements, building on an April agreement to conduct joint offshore oil and gas exploration near Pakistan.

Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy historically close ties. Ankara notably voiced support for Islamabad during a military conflict with India in May, prompting backlash from New Delhi. In response, Indian retailers and e-commerce platforms boycotted Turkish products, and India revoked security clearance for Türkiye-based aviation services provider, Çelebi, over alleged national security concerns.

Last week, Sharif met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Azerbaijan, where they discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and global issues. Erdoğan emphasized the need for continued joint efforts to halt Israel’s attacks on Gaza, establish a cease-fire, and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Türkiye, highlighting shared goals of peace, stability, and sustainable development. Both sides underlined the importance of enhancing collaboration in key areas such as defense, connectivity, and investment.