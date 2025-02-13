On the last stopover of his three-nation Asia tour, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Pakistan late Wednesday. He received a formal welcome on Thursday in Islamabad by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy close ties as the latter one of major partners of Ankara in the region. At a joint news conference with Sharif, Erdoğan said he was pleased to visit the country “bonded with Türkiye on the principle of brotherhood.” “Support of Muslims here to us during the War of Independence and Çanakkale battles are most striking examples of our exceptional relations,” Erdoğan said, referring World War One battles and subsequent fight by Türkiye for independence.

Prior to the news conference, Erdoğan and Sharif attended the seventh meeting of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council of Türkiye and Pakistan. The meeting ended with a joint declaration for deepening and diversifying strategic partnership and signing of 24 cooperation agreements in several fields. Deals include exchange of military and civilian personnel for social and cultural purposes, cooperation on electronic warfare between air forces of two countries, cooperation on training for military healthcare. In the energy field, two countries signed a deal amending cooperation on hydrocarbons and a deal on energy transformation and mining. Pakistan and Türkiye also signed declaration and memorandum of understanding on commodity trade and digitalization of commerce-related paperwork.

Ministers from two countries also signed deals on cooperation on water resources, seeds, in establishment of infrastructure for metrology and cooperation on textile Technologies education. Two banks specialized in exports and imports of two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding. Other deals and memoranda of understanding include cooperation on industrial property, on religious education, halal commerce, cooperation between central banks of two countries, cooperation on public affairs, communications and media, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Among defense deals signed was a memorandum of understanding between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Naval Research and Development Institute (NRDI) of Pakistan. Two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in defense industry.

