Türkiye and Pakistan intensified diplomatic efforts Tuesday as fragile cease-fire conditions hold and stalled U.S.-Iran talks raise uncertainty over the next phase of negotiations. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The discussions come as mediation efforts continue following rare direct talks between the United States and Iran held in Islamabad over the weekend. The negotiations, aimed at ending the conflict, concluded early Sunday without an agreement.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a key mediator in the process. Officials said a second round of talks could take place in Islamabad "very soon" at Pakistan’s invitation, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Saudi Arabia and Türkiye ahead of the next round of negotiations, according to an official statement released Tuesday.

Fidan will also host his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt, a ministry source said.

"This is the third meeting of the four countries to discuss regional affairs, not specifically Hormuz," the source, who wished to remain anonymous, told Agence France-Presse (AFP). The top diplomats are due to hold talks on the margins of an annual Antalya diplomacy forum that opens on Friday.

The diplomatic push follows a two-week cease-fire secured last week after weeks of escalating hostilities. Iranian authorities say more than 3,300 people have been killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes since Feb. 28.

Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets before the cease-fire took effect.

Despite the pause in fighting, officials say the situation remains fragile, with renewed negotiations seen as critical to preventing further escalation.