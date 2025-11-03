Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting peace in Gaza during a meeting held on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting on Gaza in Istanbul.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in Pakistan-Türkiye ties and pledged to deepen cooperation across political, economic, and defense sectors. Both sides emphasized their determination to continue working together on the Palestine issue, with a focus on achieving lasting peace in Gaza.

Dar and Fidan also reiterated the enduring bonds of brotherhood and mutual support that define Pakistan–Türkiye relations, agreeing to maintain close coordination on regional and international matters.