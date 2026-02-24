Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Tuesday that Türkiye will continue to offer “sincere and strong support” for the reform process aimed at boosting the international effectiveness of the Developing Eight (D-8), an organization Ankara helped establish.

Yılmaz met with D-8 Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, where the two discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen the bloc. In a statement shared on his social media account, Yılmaz said the meeting focused on making the D-8 more dynamic, project-oriented, and results-driven.

He noted that the accession of Azerbaijan has created new momentum within the organization, adding that the sides reviewed how to make the most of this development. Discussions also covered reforms aimed at reinforcing the Secretariat institutionally and financially to ensure more effective coordination among member states.

“As Türkiye, we will continue to sincerely and strongly support this transformation process that will enhance the global effectiveness of the D-8, in whose founding we played a leading role,” Yılmaz said.

He thanked Secretary-General Mahmood for his visit and extended his best wishes ahead of the upcoming D-8 Summit, scheduled to be held in Jakarta on April 14–15, 2026, expressing hope that the gathering would yield positive outcomes for the organization and all its member states.