Türkiye will send an earthquake relief and rescue squad to help with efforts in Morocco, which was hit by a magnitude 6.8 quake on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a team of 265 individuals from AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent, the National Medical Rescue affiliated with the Ministry of Health and non-governmental organizations is ready to move to the region in case Morocco appeals for assistance.

AFAD said it is awaiting a call from the Moroccan authorities to deliver 1,000 tents to the region.

“We wish safety for the Moroccan people who were affected by the earthquake, and we are closely following developments,” the AFAD said.

At least 1,037 people were killed and 1,204 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday.

Fatalities from the quake occurred in various regions, including Al Haouz and Marrakesh provinces, as well as the cities of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.