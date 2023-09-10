Türkiye's stands ready to come to earthquake-devastated Morocco's aid in any way possible, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday.

Speaking at a press briefing at the G-20 leaders' summit in India, Erdoğan said, "As a country that experienced the 'disaster of the century' just six months ago, we are ready to help our Moroccan brothers with all our means."

At least 2,012 people have been reported killed and thousands of others injured after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco on Friday.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has already offered to send a 265-member team, including rescuers from AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent, and the National Medical Rescue, affiliated with the Health Ministry and non-governmental organizations.

AFAD was also waiting for a green signal from the Moroccan authorities to deliver 1,000 tents to the region.

"We wish safety for the Moroccan people who were affected by the earthquake, and we are closely following developments," a AFAD statement said.

Solidarity

Earlier on Saturday Türkiye, which experienced two deadly earthquakes in February, expressed solidarity with Morocco.

"I convey my best wishes to all Moroccan people affected by the earthquake disaster in friendly and brotherly Morocco," President Erdoğan said, wishing Allah's mercy on those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

"We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means in this hard day," Erdoğan tweeted.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also expressed sadness, saying Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of support to heal the wounds."

"Condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and government of Morocco; May God have mercy on those who lost their lives and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it said in a statement.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also expressed their condolences and wished recovery to the wounded.

In February, Türkiye was hit by two earthquakes along the southern border with Syria that killed more than 50,000 people.