Ankara and Warsaw are deepening their strategic partnership, drawing on more than six centuries of diplomatic ties and a shared understanding shaped by geography, history and global challenges, Türkiye's Ambassador to Poland Rauf Alp Denktaş said.

The two countries enjoy a rare and enduring relationship that thrives in key areas such as defense, trade, education and regional security, Denktaş told Anadolu Agency (AA), adding that, “This cooperation is now more critical than ever for Europe’s stability.”

Denktaş emphasized that the connection between the two nations is not only historical but also forward-looking.

“At one time, we were two major powers in Europe. Naturally, there was rivalry. But since 1700, for the last 325 years, we have displayed remarkable solidarity. This is a rare bond between nations,” he said.

“Today, we are working with the same spirit and mutual will to move our relations forward.”

Türkiye and Poland share a unique history marked by mutual respect and strategic understanding. During the partitions of Poland in the late 18th century, the Ottoman Empire notably refused to recognize the country’s disappearance from the map – a gesture still remembered with deep appreciation in Poland.

“Many prominent Poles lived in Istanbul during that time,” Denktaş recalled.

When the Republic of Türkiye was established in 1923, Poland was the first European country to officially recognize it – doing so even a day before the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne. “This demonstrates the historical depth and warmth of our relations,” Denktaş added.

Bilateral relations took a formal step forward in 2009, when then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement.

“In the 15 years since, our intelligence and military cooperation have advanced significantly, and bilateral trade has quadrupled,” Denktaş noted.

Poland joined NATO in 1999 with strong support from Türkiye, and later received Ankara’s backing in its path to EU and OECD membership. This spirit of collaboration continues today, particularly in defense and security matters.

“Poland, like Türkiye, is situated in a geopolitically sensitive region and has a long-standing tradition of strategic thinking,” Denktaş said. “We understand each other better because of that. For both countries, solidarity is not just an option – it’s a necessity.”

He emphasized the importance of the Türkiye-Poland partnership in the context of regional stability and European security, especially amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. “Our cooperation is critical not only for the defense of our homelands but also for Europe’s security,” he stated, adding that Poland values Türkiye's role in ensuring regional peace.

Defense, technology, trade

Denktaş underscored that Türkiye is a significant model for Poland in developing its domestic defense industry. “We’ve built our national defense sector over the decades. Poland sees this as a path worth studying and following,” he said.

He pointed to the three main pillars of defense cooperation: the procurement of Turkish defense systems by Poland, Poland’s interest in Türkiye's advanced technological platforms, and the potential for joint production.

“Poland is an industrially advanced country, and Türkiye's defense ecosystem includes over 3,500 companies and strong university-industry coordination. There is immense potential for partnership,” Denktaş said.

He noted that both sides are committed to increasing their trade volume to $15 billion – a target set during the visit of Tusk to Ankara in March. Tusk described the visit as a “historic turning point,” a sentiment that Türkiye shares, according to Denktaş.

Cultural, educational cooperation

Denktaş also highlighted growing cooperation in tourism and education, noting the symbolic significance of Poland sending its first ambassador to the Ottoman Empire in 1414. “I am the 114th Turkish ambassador to Poland – this number alone reflects the deep history between us,” he said.

As Poland prepares for a new presidential term with the departure of President Andrzej Duda in August, Denktaş took a moment to commend the outgoing leader.

“President Duda has been a true friend of Türkiye. He played a significant role in strengthening Turkish-Polish relations over the past decade,” he said.

Denktaş concluded by underlining that Turkish-Polish relations are not only vital for the two nations but also for Europe at large. “We are not just talking about bilateral ties. We are talking about a relationship that is critical for European security and regional stability,” he said.

As both countries continue to navigate a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape, their centuries-old friendship appears more relevant – and resilient – than ever.