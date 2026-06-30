President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday that Türkiye is prepared for every possible scenario, defended the country's humanitarian record and dismissed what he described as Israeli accusations against Ankara.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said Türkiye had made significant advances in its defense industry, adding that the country is now the world's 11th-largest defense exporter.

"We are preparing for every possible scenario," Erdoğan said, highlighting efforts to strengthen Türkiye's defense capabilities amid regional tensions.

The president also rejected what he called accusations directed at Türkiye by Israel, saying Ankara "does not give the slightest credence to the slander directed at our country by a criminal network whose hands are stained with the blood of 73,000 innocent Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza."

Erdoğan said Türkiye's history has been defined by justice and compassion, adding that the country has consistently stood by those in need regardless of their background.

"Throughout our thousands of years of glorious history, there has been only justice and compassion. We have always extended a helping hand to the oppressed, regardless of their religion, ethnicity or identity," he said.