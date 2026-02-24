Türkiye is acting with caution in a region where new crises emerge daily, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday, adding that the country is ready to neutralize any plot aimed against it, underscoring the country’s determination to safeguard national security amid escalating regional challenges.

Speaking at an iftar dinner with security forces in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan emphasized that the government’s decisions are guided by more than two decades of experience, “fine political calculation” and well-planned strategy.

Erdoğan said Türkiye’s security gains are visible across the country, noting that areas once inaccessible due to PKK terrorism now welcome shepherds, domestic and foreign tourists.

“Whoever disturbs the peace of our people, whoever threatens the security of our state, or attacks our freedoms and democracy, we will continue to press down on them,” he said.

Praising Türkiye’s security forces for their role in preserving national stability, Erdoğan credited them with dismantling terror networks, confronting organized crime, preventing human trafficking, rescuing thousands at sea and defending the state during critical moments such as the July 15 coup attempt. He said their efforts have turned Türkiye into a “rare island of stability and security” in its region.

Erdoğan vowed continued support for police, gendarmerie, coast guard and all personnel under the Interior Ministry, adding that Türkiye rejects dependence or tutelage from any power.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing principle of sovereignty, Erdoğan said the state will continue strengthening its institutions to ensure peace, order and resilience against external attempts to destabilize the country.