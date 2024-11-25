President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye has been prioritizing the issue of Gaza on all international platforms and will continue to raise its voice for Palestinians until Palestine is fully liberated.

Speaking at a news conference following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday, Erdoğan said Türkiye has been striving to take serious steps to end the genocide.

"We have been working to make all international organizations, primarily the United Nations, take coercive measures to stop Israeli aggression," Erdoğan told reporters, adding that Ankara has been working day and night to oppose the Israeli attacks.

He noted that the recent decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) was an indication that pressure is mounting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his "massacre network."