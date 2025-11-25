Türkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın met with Egypt’s intelligence director Hasan Mahmud Rashad and Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Egypt to discuss efforts to sustain the cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, amid Israel's violations.

The trilateral meeting focused on the ongoing cease-fire framework and coordination among regional actors to prevent further escalation, according to security sources. The officials reviewed recent developments on the ground and exchanged views on steps needed to stabilize conditions in Gaza.

Delegates discussed coordinating with the United States “to ensure the successful implementation of the second phase of the cease-fire agreement” between Israel and Hamas, al-Qahera News reported. Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the U.S. serve as both mediators and guarantors of the Gaza deal, which took effect Oct. 10 after two years of conflict.

The Cairo meeting came two days after a senior Hamas delegation met Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad to review the next phase of the truce, which centers on disarming Hamas, forming a transitional authority and deploying an international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qahera News said Tuesday’s talks focused on “overcoming obstacles and limiting violations to ensure the cease-fire holds,” amid continued mutual accusations from Israel and Hamas of breaching the agreement. Gaza health authorities say more than 300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the truce began.

The mediators also agreed to intensify coordination with the Civil-Military Coordination Centre, the U.S.-backed monitoring hub established in southern Israel to oversee the cease-fire.

The talks come amid rising concerns over repeated Israeli violations of the cease-fire and renewed international calls to strengthen diplomatic channels to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid deliveries.

Israel has only allowed 1/3 of humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza, in violation of the cease-fire. Under the Oct. 10 cease-fire deal between Hamas and Israel, 600 aid trucks were to enter Gaza each day, but Israel has not complied; its near-daily attacks since then have killed at least 342 Palestinians.