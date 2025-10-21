Türkiye’s Ambassador to Doha Mustafa Göksu remarked on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s significant role in reaching the case-fire deal in Gaza and Turkish-Qatari strategic relations that ensure stability in the Middle East region, on Tuesday.

Ambassador Göksu shared his views with Anadolu Agency (AA) regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Doha and the upcoming 11th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

Göksu stated that during the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting, new agreements will be signed between the two countries in many areas, including politics, economy, trade, defense, security, education and culture. He noted that thanks to the High Strategic Committee, which was established in 2014 to ensure coordination and cooperation at the highest level, the two countries aim to strengthen bilateral relations in many fields.

Emphasizing the great importance of maintaining pleasant relations between Qatar and Türkiye, Göksu stated that the committee has achieved significant successes so far with 107 agreements and 10 joint declarations signed and adopted.

Göksu said that many ministers, especially Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, will attend the meeting and that President Erdoğan’s visit to Qatar will mark a new historic phase in the relations between the two countries.

Recalling that a cease-fire agreement has been reached in Gaza as a result of the long-standing humanitarian and diplomatic initiatives and successful mediation efforts of Türkiye and Qatar, Göksu indicated that the successful coordination and good relations between the two countries have strengthened regional stability.

“This visit is of great importance for ensuring that the cease-fire agreement reached in Gaza through the continued mediation efforts of Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt proceeds smoothly and is implemented properly. President Erdoğan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim played very important roles in reaching the ceasefire agreement in Gaza,” the ambassador remarked.

Göksu stated that the talks would address ensuring a smooth and lasting cease-fire in Gaza and advancing the peace process between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Emphasizing that Türkiye and Qatar will intensify their efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, he said: “Our goal as Qatar and Türkiye is to make the cease-fire in Gaza permanent and to prevent any steps that would break the truce. The talks will discuss the smooth continuation of the cease-fire agreement in Gaza.”

Emphasizing that Türkiye and Qatar have built not only economic or military cooperation but also a new regional vision based on peace, stability and humanitarian diplomacy, Göksu said, “The strategic partnership between Türkiye and Qatar brings stability to the Middle East.”

Göksu stressed that Türkiye and Qatar will continue to jointly mediate political and humanitarian crises in regional and international platforms.

“This common diplomatic vision of the two countries forms a mediation axis in the Middle East that is humanitarian, not ideological. The strategic partnership between Qatar and Türkiye has played an active role not only in Gaza but also in achieving a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Through the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar, a cease-fire was achieved between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and mechanisms were established to strengthen peace and stability between the two sides. The steps of Qatar and Türkiye toward peace are also steps toward the stability of the entire region. Since Türkiye and Qatar always take responsibility and lead agreements by putting their hands under the stone and taking certain risks before history and humanity, the whole region benefits from these agreements.”

Highlighting the importance of President Erdoğan’s visit, Göksu said: “We hope it will be a beneficial visit for both countries, the region and all humanity.”

Göksu added that Türkiye and Qatar are working together for a more stable future in the region and the world, and that both countries actively contribute to resolving crises through dialogue and reconciliation, supporting regional peace and security.