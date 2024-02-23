President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that Türkiye was working to mobilize the Muslim world for steps to be taken to stop Israel’s aggression in Gaza.

Erdoğan was speaking in the western city of Balıkesir on Friday, for an election rally for his Justice and Development Party (AK Party). Erdoğan told a crowd of supporters that Türkiye stood with its Palestinian brothers and sisters and its aid to Gaza, besieged by Israel since October 7, exceeded 34,000 tons, including the latest shipment of 2,380 tons of aid sent to the region on Thursday.

He stated that Türkiye was working for a “united” action of the Islamic world against Israel.

Türkiye has been pushing for a solution to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to Israel's indiscriminate attacks, which have destroyed civilian infrastructure and killed almost 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Türkiye has been a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause and continues diplomatic and legal efforts to resolve the conflict. A group of its top jurists brought a case against the Israeli administration over the Gaza atrocities to the International Criminal Court (ICC) last November, while Turkish state institutions and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) have been working to deliver humanitarian aid in coordination with Egypt.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, and the ensuing bombardment has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians. It has also displaced 85% of the territory's population, destroyed or damaged 60% of its infrastructure and caused acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.