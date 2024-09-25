A close ally of both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Türkiye reiterated their commitment to mediate for peace.

Türkiye is ready to take all kinds of facilitating steps, including mediation, for a just and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.

Erdoğan and Zelenskyy held a closed-door meeting at the Turkish House (Türkevi) on the sidelines of the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly and discussed bilateral relations, the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, peace efforts and regional and global issues.

Stating that Türkiye has believed from the beginning that the Russia-Ukraine war can be ended through dialogue while preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Erdoğan told Zelenskyy that Ankara is continuing its efforts to achieve this goal, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications. The Turkish leader added that efforts will continue to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and ensure a cease-fire that can open the door to peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

Türkiye-Pakistan ties

Erdoğan also held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in New York on Tuesday. Türkiye and Pakistan will continue to take mutual steps to develop ties in many areas, particularly the defense industry and economy, Erdoğan said. Two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

Noting that it is important to enhance efforts to stop Israel’s attacks in the Gaza Strip, Erdoğan told Sharif that "Türkiye continues to increase its efforts to ensure a permanent cease-fire, to lead the way to peace, and to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinians," according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications. The president also presented his book "A Fairer World is Possible" to Sharif.