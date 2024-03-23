President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow, as he expressed his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin and said Ankara was ready to cooperate with Moscow against terrorism.

In a phone call with Putin on Saturday, Erdoğan expressed his condolences to the Russian people for the attack that killed at least 133 people, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Communications Directorate.

The Turkish president condemned the "heinous terrorist attack targeting innocent people” in the "strongest way," the statement added.

Erdoğan also told the Russian leader that "the attack demonstrated the need to end the crises in the region peacefully as soon as possible."

Türkiye is ready to develop cooperation with Russia in combating terrorism, with the understanding of fighting all kinds of terrorism without discrimination, it added.

Gunmen opened fire at concertgoers late Friday, killing at least 133 people and injuring 145 others. The attack occurred as the rock band Picnic was about to perform at the Crocus City Hall just west of Moscow.

Russian authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, including four directly involved, according to the Federal Security Service.

Türkiye enjoys favorable relations with Russia and Erdoğan often speaks on the phone with Putin as he seeks to mediate between Moscow and Ukraine.