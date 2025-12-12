Türkiye is ready to help uphold the Pakistan-Afghanistan truce, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during their meeting on Friday on the margins of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Turkmenistan's capital, Ashgabat.

He said Ankara is working on enhancing "good relations" with Islamabad, and that Türkiye will make efforts to increase cooperation between the two nations in various fields, such as energy, trade and investment, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

Expressing his appreciation for the extension of the cease-fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Erdoğan noted Ankara's readiness to contribute to the mechanism established to maintain the absence of conflict.

The forum in Ashgabat is being held to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's status of permanent neutrality and the U.N. General Assembly's designation of 2025 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust."