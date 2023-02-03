President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye is ready to support the dialogue process between Kosovo and Serbia for regional peace if requested, after a meeting with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Istanbul on Friday.

"Türkiye is ready to provide all kinds of support for the peace and stability of our region and to make the necessary contribution if requested by the parties," Erdoğan said in a joint news conference.

Erdoğan added: "We hope that the dialogue process with Serbia will result in a way that ensures the region's lasting peace and stability."

Türkiye continued joint efforts to ensure that Kosovo reaches the position it deserves in the international arena, Erdoğan said, adding: "In this regard, we support Kosovo's vision to join NATO, the Council of Europe, and the EU."

The president also said he asked Kurti to increase cooperation with Türkiye against the activities of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) – the group behind the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye – in Kosovo.

Meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion, Erdoğan and Kurti reviewed various aspects of Türkiye-Kosovo relations and the potential steps that would further enhance the bilateral cooperation.

Views on regional and international matters, regarding the Balkans in particular, were on the agenda of the two leaders.

Türkiye recognized Kosovo on Feb. 18, 2008, the very first day following the declaration of independence.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye, not only for political, economic and geographical reasons but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

The relations between Kosovo and Türkiye have been strong due to a vibrant Turkish population in Kosovo and a Kosovar community in Türkiye.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, with most U.N. member states, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Türkiye, recognizing it as a separate autonomous country. Serbia, however, continues to claim Kosovo as its territory.