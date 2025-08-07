Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday reaffirmed Ankara’s unwavering support for Syria in its fight against terrorist groups and its southern neighbor's reconstruction, emphasizing that Türkiye is ready to deepen cooperation on security, reconstruction, and regional stability.

Speaking after his meeting with Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus, Fidan said that Türkiye remains committed to standing by the Syrian people and supporting their legitimate aspirations and national will.

“In our discussions, we focused particularly on security issues,” Fidan said in a statement on social media. “We addressed both internal and external threats to Syria’s sovereignty and political unity. As Türkiye, we will continue to support Syria’s efforts against terrorist organizations.”

He also noted that Türkiye is prepared to provide assistance to the Syrian government in managing and securing camps in northeastern Syria—an area of ongoing concern due to the presence of foreign fighters and extremist elements. “We once again underlined our readiness to support the Syrian government in taking on responsibilities regarding the management and security of camps in the northeast,” he added.

Türkiye has long expressed concern about the presence of the terrorist PKK-affiliated groups in northeastern Syria and maintains that no lasting peace can be achieved without eliminating these threats.

While the SDF and Damascus announced a merger agreement in March, Turkish officials say the terms remain unfulfilled and warn of ongoing instability in the region. The issue was among those addressed during the Damascus talks.

Fidan’s visit comes amid rising regional tensions, including Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory and sectarian clashes in Sweida province. Türkiye has condemned foreign interventions and called for respect for Syria’s territorial integrity.

The visit marks Fidan’s third trip to Damascus since the change in Syria’s leadership late last year. He said each visit has allowed him to witness firsthand the progress being made across various sectors in the country.

During the talks, both sides also addressed Israel’s recent attacks on Syrian territory. “We discussed Israel’s activities that are targeting Syria,” Fidan said, adding that such actions continue to destabilize the region. “Israel pursues a policy of regional destabilization. The international community, especially the U.S. and European countries, must not allow these policies to continue. It is a shared responsibility.”

He emphasized that the Syrian government is working to make the country safer, more stable, and prosperous, while also facing multiple challenges simultaneously. Fidan called on the international community to step up support for Syria’s reconstruction, saying that meaningful engagement is necessary to help the Syrian people seize a historic opportunity for a better future.

"In our talks with Mr. Sharaa today, we had the opportunity to address numerous issues such as trade, investment, transportation, and energy," Fidan said.

Under the leadership of the two countries' presidents, "we are determined to deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Syria in every field," he added.

Türkiye’s support includes cooperation on infrastructure, border security, energy, and capacity building for state institutions. As part of this, gas deliveries from Azerbaijan recently began flowing into Syria via Türkiye’s Kilis province, helping to address the country’s acute electricity shortages.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to mutual coordination against common threats, particularly the PKK-linked terrorist elements in northern Syria, which Türkiye considers a major obstacle to lasting peace.

“Our struggle will continue until security is fully restored in Syria and our region,” Fidan said, concluding that Türkiye would remain a reliable partner to the Syrian people in their pursuit of peace and stability.