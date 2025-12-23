Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Türkiye will continue to stand firmly with all who seek peace and stability, stressing that “cheap tricks and ridiculous statements like those of the Israeli prime minister” will not weaken the country’s support for the Palestinian people.

In a post on NSosyal, Duran criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks during his meeting in West Jerusalem with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Cypriot administration leader Nikos Christodoulides.

He said it was deeply contradictory for Israeli officials to speak of the “imperialist ambitions” of others only months after carrying out one of the worst massacres in modern history.

Duran added that Israel’s long-running “hysterical attitude” toward Türkiye’s strength and influence was “nothing but laughable,” noting that under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, Türkiye has been a guarantor of peace and stability.

In contrast, Netanyahu’s government has brought “blood and tears” to the region, he said, accusing Israel of trying to conceal its expansionist aims and ongoing occupations in Palestine and Syria under the guise of national security.

He said Israel has attacked seven countries in the Middle East over the past two years and described Netanyahu’s administration as a “complete disaster” not only for the region but also for the Israeli people.

“By targeting our country today, the same administration is merely trying to distract from the crimes it has committed,” he said. “Türkiye will continue to stand with everyone who seeks peace and stability. These cheap tricks and ridiculous statements will never deter us from supporting our Palestinian brothers. Despite those who try to destroy peace, peace will ultimately prevail.”