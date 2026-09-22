Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia called for diplomacy to defuse mounting tensions across the Middle East, while condemning attacks on Saudi Arabia and reaffirming support for Palestinian statehood and Sudan’s territorial integrity following high-level talks in New York.

The foreign ministers of the four countries met Monday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss regional and international developments, according to a joint statement released after the meeting.

The ministers stressed the need for closer consultation and coordination among their governments to promote peace, security and economic stability across the Middle East and the broader region.

Against the backdrop of continued hostilities, they said dialogue and diplomacy remained the only viable route toward a sustainable settlement and emphasized the importance of upholding the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as part of efforts to secure lasting regional peace.

The four countries strongly condemned attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including recent Houthi strikes, and expressed support for the kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

They also affirmed Saudi Arabia’s right to defend its territory and population in accordance with international law and the U.N. Charter, while stressing the need to protect freedom and safety of navigation in regional waterways.

On Yemen, the ministers backed the internationally recognized government and the Presidential Leadership Council, calling for security, stability and development to be pursued through a political process and an inclusive dialogue among Yemeni parties.

The Palestinian issue also featured prominently in the talks, with the four countries describing a resolution of the conflict as central to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

They reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and backed the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable and territorially contiguous Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Turning to Sudan, the ministers expressed support for the country’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity and emphasized the importance of preserving its legitimate national institutions.

They rejected the creation of parallel governing structures that could undermine Sudanese sovereignty and called for an end to the illicit movement of weapons, mercenaries and foreign fighters into the conflict-hit country.

The four foreign ministers agreed to maintain consultations and strengthen coordination on regional and international developments, with an emphasis on collective security and long-term stability.