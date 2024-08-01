Türkiye reiterated its determination to contribute to global peace and stability, as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the country will continue to utilize diplomacy for peace, hailing the National Intelligence Organization's (MIT) role in coordinating a prisoner exchange operation between Russia, Germany and the U.S. on Thursday.

"Türkiye will continue to offer every possible contribution to the establishment of peace and stability in the international arena," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkish intelligence successfully coordinated the historic prisoner swap between the countries, which included top figures, including U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich. The operation was welcomed by U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We further appreciate the Turkish government providing a location for the safe return of these individuals to the United States and Germany," Blinken said.

A Russian government plane landed in Ankara on Thursday, shortly after MIT’s announcement that an exchange would take place.

Turkish intelligence effectively utilized intelligence diplomacy to mediate the prisoner exchange, and brought all sides together in Türkiye in July, security sources said.

The swap involved 26 individuals from seven countries, including the U.S., Russia, Germany, Slovenia, Poland and Belarus, sources said, adding that 10 prisoners, including two minors, were transferred to Russia, 13 others were transferred to Germany and three were transferred to the U.S.

The ministry statement also noted that seven airplanes, including two from the U.S., and one from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Russia, took part in the exchange operation.

"From the very beginning of the negotiation process to the final moment of the exchanges, all security measures, logistical planning, and needs of the operation were managed by the National Intelligence Organization," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Fidan praised the "historic" operation and congratulated MIT staff who took part in the operation.

"Türkiye will continue to be the center of peaceful diplomacy in line with the vision of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan)," he added.

Always emphasizing regional stability and neighborly relations, Türkiye is among a few countries that have maintained good ties with Russia and Ukraine during the conflict between the two countries. It has positioned itself as an intermediary in the Russia-Ukraine war. It brokered a grain deal under the shadow of conflict and hosted prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and offers to act as a mediator for finding a permanent solution.