The United States thanked Türkiye for coordinating a historic prisoner swap with Russia, which included the exchange of top figures, such as The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan

"I am grateful to our Allies who stood with us throughout tough, complex negotiations to achieve this outcome- including Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Turkey," President Joe Biden wrote on X.

His remarks were made soon after Türkiye announced that the country's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) led a successful prisoner exchange involving seven countries in "one of the most extensive" swap operations in recent years.

Twenty-six individuals were exchanged and transported to Ankara on seven aircraft -- from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and two from the U..S, according to security sources. Belarus was also involved.

"Today, three American citizens and one American green-card holder who were unjustly imprisoned in Russia are finally coming home: Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Vladimir Kara-Murza.

"The deal that secured their freedom was a feat of diplomacy," said Biden.

He continued by saying that the recent swap was a "powerful example" of why it's crucial to have "friends" in the world and that their alliances make Americans safer.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the support from U.S. allies and said Washington appreciates the Turkish government providing a location for the safe return of prisoners to the US and Germany.

"We are grateful for the support we had from a number of our allies who made this deal possible, in particular Germany, Poland, Norway, and Slovenia," Blinken said in a statement. "We further appreciate the Turkish government providing a location for the safe return of these individuals to the United States and Germany."

Blinken hailed the "extraordinary efforts" of countless people in the State Department and across the government to secure a deal to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former Marine Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who were held in Russian prisons.

"Under President Biden's leadership, we have secured the release of dozens of Americans who were held hostage or wrongfully detained. My pledge to the families of those still separated from their families is the same that I made to those returning home today," he added.

Always emphasizing regional stability and neighborly relations, Türkiye is among a few countries that have maintained good ties with Russia and Ukraine during the conflict between the two countries. It has positioned itself as an intermediary in the Russia-Ukraine war. It brokered a grain deal under the shadow of conflict and hosted prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and offers to act as a mediator for finding a permanent solution.