Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that his country, earlier termed as an “ideal host” to mediate Russia-Ukraine conflict by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was ready to contribute to the process. “We are working on a cease-fire (in Russia-Ukraine conflict) and will certainly play an important role in ensuring and sustaining peace,” he said at a news conference in the capital Ankara with visiting Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili on Wednesday.

The minister also spoke about Israel’s “regional expansionism” and criticized that country for this ambition “under the pretext of maintaining security.”

On the transition process in post-Assad Syria, Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s principles. “We expect political transition process to be inclusive. We expect them not tolerate separatist movements,” he said, in reference to US-backed terrorist group YPG which carved out itself a so-called autonomous entity in Syria’s northeast, close to Turkish border.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...