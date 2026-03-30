Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh will visit Türkiye on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry sources said. The visit comes at a time when Israel is under the spotlight for its attacks on Iran, rather than the genocidal campaign it conducted in the Palestinian territories despite a cease-fire.

The top official of the Palestinian Authority (PA) based in Ramallah will meet Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, whom he last met in Ankara in March 2025 as chief negotiator and secretary-general of the executive committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO).

The Turkish public and government are major supporters of the Palestinian cause. Türkiye has been a traditional ally to Palestine, but as the Israeli attacks became more brutal, Ankara has become harsher in its criticism in the past year. It has condemned what it calls genocide, halted all trade with Israel and applied to join the genocide case against Israel at the World Court, which Israel rejects.

Sources said during the talks, Türkiye would reiterate its full support to the State of Palestine, safeguarding the rights of Palestinian people and vision for a two-state solution. It will also highlight it will not allow the Netanyahu government’s illegal actions and annexation policies in the occupied Palestinian territories to hinder regional and international efforts for the two-state solution.

Fidan is also expected to underline the international community’s responsibility to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Gaza from deepening. The talks will also focus on the Board of Peace and related mechanisms, the situation on the field and future steps, sources said, adding that they would also raise the issue of Israel’s attempts to undermine the Board of Peace’s activities. Additionally, Türkiye will highlight the urgency of the recovery and rebuilding of Gaza.

As for “illegal settler terror” aggravated in the West Bank, Türkiye will stress the need for concrete steps by the international community to prevent them.

A senior U.N. official warned last week that violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has reached an "alarming rate" amid continued illegal Israeli settlement expansion.

"Daily settler-related attacks escalated, often in the presence of Israeli forces, resulting in casualties, property damage and displacement in Palestinian communities across the occupied West Bank," Ramiz Alakbarov, deputy special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, told the UN Security Council last Tuesday. Covering the period from Dec. 3, 2025, to March 13, 2026, Alakbarov reported that Israeli authorities "advanced or approved" over 6,000 housing units in the occupied West Bank, including approximately 3,160 units in Area C and 2,850 in East Jerusalem. Alakbarov condemned what he described as "relentless Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, which continues to fuel tensions, impede access by Palestinians to their land, and threaten the viability of a fully independent and contiguous Palestinian State."

He also reported that Palestinians face a broader pattern of displacement, demolitions, evictions, and movement restrictions. "The demolition and seizure of Palestinian structures entail numerous human rights violations and raise concerns about the risk of forcible transfer," he said, adding that residents continue to be denied the right to return home.

During the visit of the Palestinian VP, Türkiye will also underline that Israel’s closure of sacred venues, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, was unacceptable, and that permanent regional stability cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Palestinian issue. Israeli authorities continue to bar Muslims from Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, keeping it closed since late February under emergency measures linked to the war with Iran. On Sunday, Israel also barred the head of the Latin Patriarchate of Jeruslaem to visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of the holiest Christian sites, on the occasion of Palm Sunday.

Moreover, sources said Fidan would emphasize the importance of the revival of the reconciliation process between Palestinians in the face of historic challenges.

Türkiye will also share information about efforts it conducted together with the regional countries to end the ongoing war in the region and raise the issue of Israel’s increased attacks on Lebanon and occupation policies aiming to expand the instability in the region.

Fidan arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to join his counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as well as the foreign ministers of Egypt and Saudi Arabia for two days of talks to stop the U.S.-Israel-Iran war. Türkiye and Pakistan have been active in working to end the conflict, with both also mentioned as possible venues for direct talks between Iran and the U.S. toward a peaceful settlement.

While Tehran has refused to admit to holding official talks with Washington, Iran has passed a response to Trump's 15-point plan to end the war via Islamabad, according to an anonymous source cited by the Iranian Tasnim news agency. Fidan said on Saturday that the "unlawful strikes" against Iran are pushing the region toward the brink of a wider war, fueled by "relentless Israeli escalation."

Speaking at the opening of the second day of the International Strategic Communication Summit (STRATCOM) 2026 in Istanbul, Fidan said: "We reject any scenario that drags regional states into a devastating conflict," adding: "Iranian actions affecting Gulf nations carry precisely this risk. Let us be clear. This may be Israel's war of choice, but the entire world is paying the price." Fidan stated that as the conflict prolongs, the geopolitical and economic complications multiply at an alarming rate. "From day one, Türkiye has grown against this dangerous trajectory."