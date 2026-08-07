Türkiye on Friday firmly rejected claims that its new joint defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan conflicts with NATO commitments or creates a rival alliance, calling such assertions a deliberate attempt to manipulate public perception.

The Presidential Communications Directorate issued the statement in response to claims circulating on social media that the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan contradicts NATO's Article 5 and establishes a parallel alliance structure.

The directorate described the claims as “completely false,” saying their origin and intent were evident and accusing those behind them of seeking to shape public perception through misinformation.

It stressed that the agreement does not contradict any of Türkiye's existing international alliance commitments, including its obligations as a NATO member.

Instead, Ankara views the pact as a complementary cooperation mechanism designed to strengthen regional security, the directorate said.

“Türkiye's development of regional partnerships is not an alternative to its NATO membership,” the statement said.

The directorate also rejected portrayals of the agreement as an aggressive military bloc, saying it is a defense-oriented arrangement aimed at strengthening deterrence.

It said the pact does not target any third country or alliance and is instead intended to deepen defense industry cooperation, military training and technology sharing while contributing to regional stability.

The directorate urged the public to disregard what it described as baseless claims and manipulative social media posts surrounding the agreement.