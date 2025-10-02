Türkiye has denied allegations circulating on social media that Turkish commercial vessels were present near the Global Sumud Flotilla while it was under Israeli attack, calling the claims a “perception management operation” aimed at misleading the public.

The Presidential Communications Directorate said Thursday that Türkiye fully halted all export, import and transit trade transactions with Israel as of May 2, 2024. “Since that date, no transactions destined for Israel have been registered in customs exit declarations or export declarations,” the statement read.

The measures also ban Israeli-flagged and Israeli-owned or affiliated vessels from entering Turkish ports. Foreign-flagged vessels carrying military cargo bound for Israel are not permitted to dock either. Only vessels carrying aid or trade bound for Palestine, with documentation verified by the Palestinian Ministry of National Economy, are allowed entry under strict checks.

The directorate noted that several Israel-affiliated vessels have already been denied entry to Turkish ports, while Turkish-flagged ships that violated the instructions were subjected to de-flagging procedures.

Regarding the seven vessels mentioned in recent allegations, none were Turkish-flagged, the statement clarified. Four had not loaded any cargo from Turkish ports, one discharged cargo loaded elsewhere without mediating trade with Israel, and two that later proceeded to Haifa in violation of their declarations have been banned from Turkish ports with legal action underway.

“Such perception management operations are part of a deliberate campaign to cast doubt on Türkiye’s support for Palestine,” the statement said, adding that Türkiye will continue to stand firmly with the Palestinian people.