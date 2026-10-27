Türkiye reaffirmed its unwavering position on the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, rejecting allegations that remarks by its foreign minister signaled a change in policy and accusing critics of distorting his statements for political purposes.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry denied claims made by the leader of a political party that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had given an interview to a Greek newspaper.

The ministry clarified that the remarks in question were made during an event hosted by a think tank in Brussels, rather than in an interview with a Greek publication.

It said the minister's responses had been misrepresented and taken entirely out of context, turning Türkiye's policies in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean into a subject of political controversy.

The ministry emphasized that Ankara's positions remain unchanged and continue to be firmly defended across international platforms in accordance with international law.

Türkiye will continue to protect its legitimate rights and interests in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean without compromise, as it has done in the past, the statement added.