Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticized the European Commission’s 2026 Türkiye Report, issued as part of the bloc’s annual enlargement package, saying it once again exposed the EU’s prejudiced and unfair approach toward Ankara.

In a statement, the ministry rejected allegations concerning political criteria, the judiciary and fundamental rights, describing them as unfounded and reflective of double standards among certain EU officials.

The ministry said the report continued to endorse Greece’s and the Greek Cypriot administration’s maximalist positions, while overlooking the legitimate rights, interests and policies of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

It stressed that the EU could not contribute meaningfully to efforts to resolve the Cyprus dispute as long as it unconditionally supported the Greek Cypriot side.

Ankara also rejected the report’s assessments of the Eastern Mediterranean, arguing that they contradicted international law and principles of fairness. It dismissed references to the maritime memorandum of understanding between Türkiye and Libya as having no legal bearing.

Despite its criticism, the ministry welcomed the report’s recognition of Türkiye’s progress in economic and monetary policies, its functioning market economy and its capacity to withstand competitive pressures within the EU.

It also positively assessed references to Türkiye’s strategic role in connectivity, supply chain resilience, value chains, defense and security.

The ministry said the economic and trade data cited in the report reinforced Ankara’s longstanding call to modernize the Türkiye-EU Customs Union.

Emphasizing the need for a broader strategic vision, the ministry urged Brussels to move beyond narrow political calculations and unilateral approaches in its relations with Türkiye.

It reaffirmed Ankara’s readiness to advance ties based on mutual trust, respect, fairness and the principle of honoring existing commitments.

The ministry also called on the EU to translate recently intensified dialogue into concrete decisions that would strengthen Türkiye’s membership prospects and demonstrate the political will needed to shape a shared future.