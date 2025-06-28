Türkiye on Friday said the conclusions adopted at the European Union leaders’ summit demonstrate that Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCASC) continue efforts to impose their “maximalist claims,” which Ankara argues violate international law and the principle of equity.

“The results adopted at the European Union (EU) Leaders’ Summit held on June 26, 2025, demonstrate that Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCASC) continue their efforts to impose their maximalist claims, which are contrary to international law and the principle of equity, on the EU,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli wrote on X.

Keçeli reiterated Türkiye’s position that the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding signed with Libya on the delimitation of maritime jurisdictions in the Eastern Mediterranean is “entirely legitimate under international law.” He said the agreement clearly shows that Ankara will not allow violations of its lawful rights and interests in the region.

He criticized the EU for issuing “politically motivated and biased” statements on a sensitive matter such as maritime delimitation, which he emphasized involves legal and technical complexities.

“Instead of endorsing legally invalid claims, the EU should call on all its members to comply with international law,” Keçeli said.

He added that Türkiye will continue to firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean within the framework of international law.