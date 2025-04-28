Türkiye on Monday firmly rejected claims reported in the Greek Cypriot press suggesting that it would open its ports to Greek Cypriot vessels in exchange for visa facilitation for Turkish businesspeople traveling to the European Union.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli dismissed the reports as “entirely unfounded.”

“The claims reported in the Greek Cypriot press suggesting that Türkiye will open its ports to Greek Cypriot vessels in exchange for the facilitation of EU visas for Turkish businesspeople are entirely unfounded,” Keçeli said.

The statement emphasized that there has been no change in Türkiye’s position regarding its policies toward the Greek Cypriot administration and its stance in negotiations with the European Union.

As the visa issue remains a significant point of tension between Türkiye and the EU, the call for visa liberalization and customs union updates remains central to Türkiye's foreign policy objectives. The government hopes that through continued diplomatic engagement, it will be able to secure better conditions for its citizens who wish to travel, study and work in Europe.

The Turkish government is also eager to improve its relations with the EU in light of the broader geopolitical challenges in the region.