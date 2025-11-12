Türkiye on Wednesday dismissed what it described as “deliberate reports” in certain Indian media outlets alleging that the country is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups.

A powerful blast in New Delhi killed at least 12 people and wounded 30 others on Monday. The Indian government on Wednesday condemned it as a “heinous terror incident perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort.”

In a statement, the Directorate of Communications Center for Countering Disinformation said the reports are part of a “malicious disinformation campaign” aimed at harming bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Türkiye firmly rejects all acts of terrorism, regardless of where or by whom they are committed, and stands as a leading country in the fight against terrorism through cooperation with the international community,” the statement said.

It noted that Türkiye actively contributes to the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and plays an effective role in shaping NATO’s counterterrorism policies.

The statement also rejected as baseless the claim that Türkiye engages in “radicalization activities” targeting India or any other country, describing the reports as “purely misinformative and lacking any factual basis.”

“Such unfounded and manipulative reports targeting Türkiye are attempts to undermine our country’s contributions to international peace, security, and stability,” it said, urging the public not to give credence to the disinformation.