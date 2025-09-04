Türkiye on Friday rejected Israeli media reports linking the country to an alleged assassination plot against an Israeli minister, calling them part of a disinformation campaign aimed at smearing Ankara’s stance on Palestine.

The Directorate of Communications’ Center for Countering Disinformation said the claims, circulated as if they were new, in fact related to an incident about eight months ago. Those detained in the case explicitly stated they had no ties to Türkiye, a fact also confirmed by Red Cross officials, the center noted.

“The real aim of these news reports is to create a deliberately misleading perception against Türkiye in the international public opinion, and in doing so, to harm Türkiye’s policy on Palestine,” the statement said, urging the public and relevant authorities not to give credence to “this disinformation and black propaganda campaign.”

Influential NATO member Türkiye has fiercely criticized Israel over its actions in Gaza and says it is committing genocide there. It has halted all trade with Israel, called for international measures against it and has repeatedly urged world powers to stop supporting Israel.

Since last week, Türkiye has also been calling for Israel to be suspended from international organizations, including the U.N. General Assembly.