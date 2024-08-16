The Presidential Communications Directorate and the Foreign Ministry rejected the latest lies by Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz, claiming that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan refused to transfer the martyred Hamas leader’s fortune to his son.

In a statement, the directorate said Katz’s claim that Erdoğan did not let the transfer of Ismail Haniyeh’s fortune of around $3 billion in Turkish banks to his sons is false.

The statement said Haniyeh did not have any savings in Turkish banks, contrary to Katz’s claims.

It continued by saying that Haniyeh’s sons Abdussalam and Hammam Haniyeh visited President Erdoğan, who conveyed his condolences for their father’s martyrdom.

“During the meeting, no such issue was raised,” the directorate said, adding that Israel’s disinformation campaigns, which aim to justify its genocide in Palestine and manipulate global opinion, should not be given credit.

The Foreign Ministry also rejected Katz's claims, calling them "slander intended for disinformation purposes."

"These lies, aimed at diverting attention from the genocide taking place in Gaza, will not hinder our support for the Palestinian people," the ministry said.

Since Oct. 7, Katz made it a habit to post provocative messages insulting President Erdoğan and Türkiye and recently threatened him by claiming that he followed in the footsteps of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and should remember what happened in Iraq. Erdoğan and other Turkish officials have slammed the Israeli top diplomat for targeting Türkiye to divert attention from Israel's ongoing war crimes in Gaza.

Tensions between Israel and Türkiye have risen sharply since the start of the war in Gaza as Ankara has cut off commercial ties with Tel Aviv, with Erdoğan repeatedly trading barbs with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

Besides killing more than 40,000 Palestinians since October, the Israeli military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Israel is also accused of committing genocide in the besieged Palestinian enclave, and a case is continuing at the ICJ in The Hague, in which Türkiye is also a party against Israel.