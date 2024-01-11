Türkiye rejected unfounded reports by a Greek channel that attempted to damage favorable relations between Ankara and Athens, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Thursday.

"Greece's ANT1 television channel aired a news report during its main news bulletin, claiming that Türkiye harassed Greek fishermen in Kardak, based on some footage as evidence," Fahrettin Altun wrote on X.

Altun said the footage was from three years ago and Turkish coast guard officials confirmed that there was no tension at that time.

He noted that the Center for Combating Disinformation announced the false news in three languages: Turkish, Greek and English.

"Following the denial, ANT1 television had to correct its news due to the reactions received. We are determined to continue our fight for the truth, not only for our country but for all of humanity," he wrote.