Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s desire to act as a guarantor for a two-state solution to resolve the Palestine-Israel conflict, as he hailed Qatar and Egypt's efforts to reach a cease-fire amid Israel's ongoing massacres in the Gaza Strip.

“Without implementation of the two-state solution immediately, a fourth Gaza war is inevitable,” he said. “We will be entangled in lingering conflicts,” he warned.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Sky News Arabia, Fidan stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a “different agenda” and cease-fire in Palestine was against Netanyahu’s political ambitions.

The minister also spoke about the threat of terrorist group PKK to Syria and Iraq. He underlined that Türkiye has to fight PKK/YPG in Syria and may help give back energy resources the terrorist group seized in Syria back to the people of Syria. On PKK’s presence in Iraq, Fidan said it was spreading like “cancer” and the terrorist group became a national security problem for Türkiye’s neighbor.