Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban on Thursday in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye was considering defense assistance to Saudi Arabia amid tensions with Houthis in Yemen. He was answering questions about Mecca Defense Alliance signed with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. This is a defense pact, not a pact of offense, Türkiye won’t send troops to another country for attacking another,” he said.

He also noted that the agreement on alliance would be soon send to the parliament for ratification.

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