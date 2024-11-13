Türkiye, Russia and Iran have condemned Israel’s military attacks on Syria, Gaza and Lebanon, and reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Syrian crisis through the Astana process.

The international meeting in the Astana format on the settlement of the situation in Syria was held in the capital of Kazakhstan on Nov.11-12.

Some 11 delegations from the three guarantor states Türkiye, Iran and Russia, as well as Syria and the United Nations, tackled the efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement in Syria, the release of hostages, the search for missing persons, the humanitarian situation in the country and the mobilization of efforts of the international community to contribute to the post-conflict reconstruction of the country.

The three countries emphasized their commitment to the Astana Process, which aims to restore Syria's sovereignty, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and achieve long-term stability through a political solution.

Gaza, Lebanon, Syria

“(The sides) condemned all Israeli military strikes in Syria. They considered these actions as a violation of international law, international humanitarian law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and recognized them as destabilizing and exacerbating tensions in the region and called for the ceasing of these attacks," the statement said.

It also emphasized the necessity of a cease-fire in Lebanon, advocating for the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) to help stabilize the region. They stressed the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Additionally, the representatives condemned Israel's airstrikes in Syria, citing violations of international law and the country's sovereignty, and demanded an immediate halt to these military actions.

Syrian sovereignty

The statement underscored the joint commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, in accordance with U.N. principles. Türkiye, Russia and Iran called for adherence to these principles and noted their opposition to any actions that undermine Syria's territorial unity.

They reaffirmed their support for Syria's stability and expressed a desire for diplomatic reconciliation between Türkiye and Syria based on mutual respect, goodwill and good neighborly relations.

Focus on counterterrorism

The other key point of the joint statement was the guarantor countries' shared commitment to combating terrorism "in all forms."

They reiterated their opposition to separatist movements that threaten Syria's territorial integrity and neighboring states' security, including cross-border threats from northern Syria.

Efforts to counter separatist agendas in this area, particularly west of the Euphrates, were deemed essential for regional security.

They also condemned the Oct. 23 terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Humanitarian aid, refugees

Recognizing the humanitarian crisis in Syria, the statement called for increased international humanitarian aid. It stressed the necessity of uninterrupted aid delivery through all U.N.-approved channels, including cross-border and cross-line routes into northwest Syria.

In addition, the guarantor countries advocated for the "safe, dignified and voluntary" return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced people, along with guarantees of their right to return and access to assistance.

Political resolution

The guarantors reaffirmed that Syria's crisis cannot be resolved militarily and reiterated their commitment to a sustainable, Syrian-led, U.N.-facilitated political process in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254.

They also highlighted the Syrian Constitutional Committee's crucial role in advancing a political solution and pledged to support its work, emphasizing that bureaucratic or logistical obstacles should not hinder the committee's efforts.

Leaders' summit

According to the statement, the representatives concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to continuing to work together on the release of detainees and abductees, as well as the pursuit of mechanisms that promote Syrian stability and reconstruction.

They also agreed to hold the next tripartite summit of heads of state in the Astana Format in the Russian Federation, in accordance with the joint statement of the 2022 Tripartite Summit, and the 23rd International Meeting on Syria, which will be held in Astana in the first half of 2025, the declaration said.

Leaders of the countries participating in the Astana format may hold the next summit in the first half of 2025, Russia’s president representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev was quoted as saying by TASS.

"Yes, the summit has indeed been delayed a bit. It's been a year and a half, almost two years, since the previous summit in Tehran. We are now considering the possibility of holding this summit in the first half of 2025 and filling it with specific proposals, initiatives and activities regarding the Syrian settlement," he said at a press conference following the meeting.

In 2022, the leaders of Russia, Iran and Türkiye met in Tehran under the Astana format and reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also emphasized the importance of an irreversible political settlement in the country.