Russia and Türkiye will continue to further enhance bilateral dialogue in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a New Year’s message he sent to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Kremlin said Saturday.

Noting that the two countries have recently taken various initiatives to further boost multilateral cooperation, Putin said they also cooperate in significant energy and infrastructure projects and have contributed to the solution of regional problems.

“Moscow and Ankara will continue to further develop productive cooperation and bilateral political dialogue for the benefit of friendly nations to strengthen security and stability in Eurasia,” Putin said in his message.

Earlier this month, Putin hailed favorable relations between the two countries, saying that relations between Türkiye and Russia are at their peak, built on years of experience.

The two countries cooperate on several regional issues, besides their bilateral relations, including in Syria under the Astana format, in the Black Sea and in the South Caucasus.

